Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $63,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 58.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2 %

GDDY opened at $137.66 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $142.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,029 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

