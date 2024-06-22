Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $77,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hess were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $129.12 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.