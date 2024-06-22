Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

