Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,294,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

