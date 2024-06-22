Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 190 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

