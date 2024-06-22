Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,982 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

MAA opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

