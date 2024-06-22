MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,952 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of MasterBrand worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 51.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.69. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $638.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

