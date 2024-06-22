Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,143,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,605,000 after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,776,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

