Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

