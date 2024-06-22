Mather Group LLC. Invests $100,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in APA by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 535,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

