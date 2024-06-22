Mather Group LLC. Invests $109,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

XEL stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Get Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.