Mather Group LLC. Invests $110,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after acquiring an additional 807,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.