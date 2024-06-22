Mather Group LLC. Invests $111,000 in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 767,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

