Mather Group LLC. Invests $92,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

