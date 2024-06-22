Mather Group LLC. Makes New $114,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 799,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 263,182 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.92 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

