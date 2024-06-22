Mather Group LLC. Makes New $114,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,207,000 after buying an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,551,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,163,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $471.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $493.65.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

