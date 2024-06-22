Mather Group LLC. Makes New $121,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after acquiring an additional 261,005 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,537,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.49 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

