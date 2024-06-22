Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Generac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $137.09 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

