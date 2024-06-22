Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,171,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

