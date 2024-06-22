Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $253,031 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $60.17 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.