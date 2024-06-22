Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 823.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.74 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average is $167.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

