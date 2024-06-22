Mather Group LLC. Takes $109,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PTC by 1,409.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.30. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

