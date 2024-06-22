Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,412 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

