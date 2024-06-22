Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $121.71. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $126.35.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

