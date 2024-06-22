Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1,445.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,821,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Maximus by 1,984.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after buying an additional 319,015 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $5,951,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.