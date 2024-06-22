Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.04 and last traded at $149.09. 14,312,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 19,211,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

