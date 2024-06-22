Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $449.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $450.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

