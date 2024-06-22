Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $83.87 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 12,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $1,019,048.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,662.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $189,643.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,412.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 12,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $1,019,048.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,349,662.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,137. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

