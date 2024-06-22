Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

