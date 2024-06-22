MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

Shares of MDB opened at $227.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.91.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

