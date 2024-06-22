NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 165,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,672,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $488.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

