NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 186,258 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,518,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.67 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.