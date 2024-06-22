NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.