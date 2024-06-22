NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $414.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.56. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $430.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WING

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.