NBC Securities Inc. Has $373,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $970,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

