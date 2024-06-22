NBC Securities Inc. Has $397,000 Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILDR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $9,619,000.

Shares of ILDR stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

