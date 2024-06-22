NBC Securities Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Clorox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $135,630,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

