NBC Securities Inc. Has $417,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Medpace by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $404.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.87 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

