NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 393.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of IHF opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $776.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

