NBC Securities Inc. Sells 2,119 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 122,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

