NBC Securities Inc. Sells 283 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 174,850 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,471,000.

KRE stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

