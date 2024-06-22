NBC Securities Inc. Sells 318 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 210,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $6,749,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

