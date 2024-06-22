NBC Securities Inc. Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $146.58 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.39.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

