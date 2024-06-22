Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,615 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.57 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

