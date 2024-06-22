NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 5%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 491,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,290,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NextDecade by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

