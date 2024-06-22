Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 952 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $826.17 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $856.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $727.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.12.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

