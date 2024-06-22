Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $275,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $307.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.57 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

