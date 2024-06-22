Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock worth $3,430,426. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Paycom Software Stock Performance
NYSE PAYC opened at $147.40 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.03.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
