Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

