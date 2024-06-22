Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $433,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
