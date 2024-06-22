Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $433,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.